  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss fight against COVID-19

    22.04.2020 [23:47]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

    The presidents of Turkey and Iran on Wednesday discussed the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call, according to an official statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Turkey's Directorate of Communications said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

    The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

    More than 2.59 million cases have been reported worldwide. The death toll has neared 180,000 while the recoveries have reached almost 700,000, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss fight against COVID-19
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.04.2020 [18:46]
    Trump: US navy to ‘shoot down’ harassing Iranian ships
    22.04.2020 [16:09]
    Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 5,236 over past day
    22.04.2020 [10:23]
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to be tested for coronavirus
    21.04.2020 [17:30]
    South Korea says 'no unusual signs' detected about Kim Jong-un's health
    Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss fight against COVID-19