Turkish, Israeli foreign ministers speak over phone
AzerTAg.az
21.02.2022 [10:42]
Baku, February 21, AZERTAC
The foreign ministers of Turkiye and Israel spoke over the phone on Sunday ahead of an expected visit from the Israeli president next month, according to Anadolu Agency.
Turkiye's Mevlut Cavusoglu and Israel's Yair Lapid discussed the upcoming visit by Isaac Herzog to Turkiye, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The conversation came after a high-level Turkish delegation visited Israel on Thursday and met with Israeli officials ahead of Herzog's visit. The Turkish delegation was led by Ibrahim Kalin, presidential spokesman.
