  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkish, Israeli foreign ministers speak over phone

    21.02.2022 [10:42]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    The foreign ministers of Turkiye and Israel spoke over the phone on Sunday ahead of an expected visit from the Israeli president next month, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Turkiye's Mevlut Cavusoglu and Israel's Yair Lapid discussed the upcoming visit by Isaac Herzog to Turkiye, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    The conversation came after a high-level Turkish delegation visited Israel on Thursday and met with Israeli officials ahead of Herzog's visit. The Turkish delegation was led by Ibrahim Kalin, presidential spokesman.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish, Israeli foreign ministers speak over phone
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [14:00]
    Fighter crashes in northwest Iran, three killed
    21.02.2022 [13:03]
    Ethiopia starts electricity production at Blue Nile mega-dam
    21.02.2022 [12:28]
    COVID-19 kills 242 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    21.02.2022 [11:34]
    Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19
    Turkish, Israeli foreign ministers speak over phone