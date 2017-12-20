Turkish PM Binali Yildirim arrives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Nakhchivan, December 20, AZERTAC Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim has today arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit. At the Nakhchivan International Airport, the Turkish PM was welcomed by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

