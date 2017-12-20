Turkish PM Binali Yildirim arrives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
AzerTAg.az
20.12.2017 [21:50]
Nakhchivan, December 20, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim has today arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit.
At the Nakhchivan International Airport, the Turkish PM was welcomed by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.
