Turkish PM ends Nakhchivan visit
AzerTAg.az
21.12.2017 [11:04]
Nakhchivan, December 21, AZERTAC
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has completed his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
At the Nakhchivan International Airport, the Turkish PM was seen off by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.
