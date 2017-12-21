    • / POLITICS

    Turkish PM ends Nakhchivan visit

    21.12.2017 [11:04]

    Nakhchivan, December 21, AZERTAC

    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has completed his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    At the Nakhchivan International Airport, the Turkish PM was seen off by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

