Istanbul, May 14, AZERTAC “Media and communication issues, social media and the fight against misinformation are vital in terms of guaranteeing our political and social life. The lies and libels that we witnessed during the Second Karabakh War reminded again of the necessity of this issue and showed how important it is for us to join forces. The war was conducted not only in the battlefield – a strenuous fight was carried out in many areas from written and visual media to social media,” said President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his video address to the 4th meeting of ministers and high ranking officials in charge of media and information of the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul. Stressing that digital fascism has turned into a threat blocking the rights of billions of people to receive accurate and objective information, the Turkish President said that social media channels, which lack control, inspection, rules and ethical values, especially create serious risks for all societies.

Turkish President: Lies and libels we faced during Second Karabakh War reminded us again of necessity to fight misinformation

