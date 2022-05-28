  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan

    28.05.2022 [22:08]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was presented with keepsakes.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2022 [21:47]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: I am very pleased to be with you on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
    28.05.2022 [21:38]
    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Although our diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago, the unity of our destinies extends to the depths of history
    28.05.2022 [21:27]
    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made post on his visit to Azerbaijan
    28.05.2022 [19:23]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Turkiye and Azerbaijan have become a global powerhouse by joining forces
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan