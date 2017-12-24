    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

    24.12.2017 [11:00]

    President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday and wished him robust health, success in his state activity for the prosperity and development of the people of Azerbaijan.

    The head of state thanked for the attention and congratulations.

    The presidents expressed their confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue successfully developing in all areas.

    Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan recalled their numerous reciprocal visits and meetings that took place throughout the year, expressing confidence that the contacts will be maintained next year too.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Sumgayit for visit VIDEO
    15.12.2017 [11:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Sumgayit for visit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkey for visit VIDEO
    12.12.2017 [18:14]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkey for visit VIDEO
    Release of the Presidential Press Service
    09.12.2017 [13:45]
    Release of the Presidential Press Service
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Guba district for visit VIDEO
    07.12.2017 [12:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Guba district for visit VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2017 [11:20]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done in “Baku White City”
    24.12.2017 [09:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of first building in MIDA Hovsan Residential Complex
    23.12.2017 [12:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian vice prime minister VIDEO
    22.12.2017 [16:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev received group of Muslim religious figures of Russia`s North Caucasus republics VIDEO
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev