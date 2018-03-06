Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 6.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences to the head of state and members of the bereaved families over casualties at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, and wished the loved ones of those who died patience.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and condolences.

The presidents discussed different aspects of Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood.