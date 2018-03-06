Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev
AzerTAg.az
06.03.2018 [20:46]
President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 6.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences to the head of state and members of the bereaved families over casualties at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, and wished the loved ones of those who died patience.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and condolences.
The presidents discussed different aspects of Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.03.2018 [17:17]
06.03.2018 [16:41]
06.03.2018 [16:09]
MULTIMEDIA
05.03.2018 [14:18]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
06.03.2018 [16:44]
06.03.2018 [11:25]
05.03.2018 [21:03]
06.03.2018 [17:21]
06.03.2018 [11:20]
06.03.2018 [10:50]
05.03.2018 [20:29]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note