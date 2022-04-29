  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkish President meets Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince MBS during key visit

    29.04.2022 [19:42]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Thursday as the Turkish president is visiting the kingdom to restore the ties between Ankara and Riyadh, according to Daily Sabah.

    President Erdogan was welcomed by King Salman at the Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, and the two leaders held a closed-door meeting. The meeting marked the first meeting between Turkish and Saudi leaders in five years.

    The Turkish President later met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish President meets Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince MBS during key visit
