Turkish, Russian leaders discuss regional issues over phone

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The presidents of Turkey and Russia on Thursday held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also exchanged views on regional developments, it added in a statement.

During the phone call, Erdogan also congratulated Putin on his 69th birthday.