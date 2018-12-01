Turkish, Russian leaders meet in Argentina

Baku, December 1, AZERTAC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Our talks regarding TurkStream are of great importance,” Erdogan said before his meeting with Putin.

The TurkStream project is an export gas pipeline set to cross beneath the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and extend to Turkey's borders with neighboring countries.

Speaking about the four-nation Istanbul summit on Syria’s northwestern Idlib, he said there were more steps needed to be taken.

“I find it very appropriate to have a meeting about Idlib even if it’s for a short time,” Erdogan said.

On Oct. 27 Turkey hosted a four-nation summit, which was attended by the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany, who expressed their determination to end the bloodshed in war-torn Syria.