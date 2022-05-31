Turkish, Russian officials to discuss Ukraine exports corridor on June 8

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

With aims to discuss establishing a security corridor, Russia's top diplomat and a military delegation will arrive in Türkiye on June 8, according to the Turkish foreign minister on Tuesday.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk at the agency's headquarters in the capital Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be visiting Türkiye with a military delegation on June 8.

Cavusoglu said that a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food will be among the topics to be discussed during Lavrov's visit to Türkiye.

Expressing disapproval over the sanctions against Russia, Cavusoglu stated they will not allow the sanctions to be bypassed via Türkiye and maintain this stance.

He also addressed the obstacles ahead of vessels carrying grains from the war zone and emphasized Türkiye's efforts to aid confidence-building measures between Russia and Ukraine.