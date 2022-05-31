  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkish, Russian officials to discuss Ukraine exports corridor on June 8

    31.05.2022 [17:41]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    With aims to discuss establishing a security corridor, Russia's top diplomat and a military delegation will arrive in Türkiye on June 8, according to the Turkish foreign minister on Tuesday.

    Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk at the agency's headquarters in the capital Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be visiting Türkiye with a military delegation on June 8.

    Cavusoglu said that a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food will be among the topics to be discussed during Lavrov's visit to Türkiye.

    Expressing disapproval over the sanctions against Russia, Cavusoglu stated they will not allow the sanctions to be bypassed via Türkiye and maintain this stance.

    He also addressed the obstacles ahead of vessels carrying grains from the war zone and emphasized Türkiye's efforts to aid confidence-building measures between Russia and Ukraine.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish, Russian officials to discuss Ukraine exports corridor on June 8
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [19:34]
    Borjomi mineral water company employees on strike demanding reinstatement of coworkers
    31.05.2022 [17:13]
    727 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast last week: IOM
    31.05.2022 [15:26]
    Gazprom confirms suspension of gas supplies to GasTerra over failure to pay in rubles
    31.05.2022 [15:11]
    Death toll reaches 34 in Iran's tower block collapse
    Turkish, Russian officials to discuss Ukraine exports corridor on June 8