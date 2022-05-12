Turkish TRT Avaz TV channel broadcasts reportage on “Heydar Aliyev and development of independent Azerbaijani media” conference held at AZERTAC

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

Turkiye’s TRT Avaz TV channel has broadcast a reportage highlighting the conference on “Heydar Aliyev and the development of independent Azerbaijani media” dedicated to the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev jointly organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and AZERTAC.

The reportage says that heads of several local media outlets, MPs as well as famous journalists attended the event, held at the AZERTAC’s new building.

The reportage quotes AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov, who hails the invaluable contributions of the great leader to the state and people of Azerbaijan as saying at the conference: “Researchers of the political heritage of the national leader and his public activities are well aware that there has never been another leader in the history of the modern world who would rate the influence of the media on society as much as Heydar Aliyev did. The great leader always gave the media the opportunity to work in a democratic environment even in the conditions of severe censorship of the Soviet era. He was a true patron of the freedom of thought and speech and always worked to enhance the authority of the media.”

The reportage also features remarks by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov and Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan Aflatun Amashov, who also praises great leader Heydar Aliyev’s unparalleled contributions to strengthening independent Azerbaijan, his attention and care for the freedom of speech and information, as well as the development of the media, one of the important principles of democracy.