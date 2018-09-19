    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkish airstrike ‘neutralizes’ 8 terrorists in N. Iraq

    19.09.2018 [16:00]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    At least eight PKK terrorists were “neutralized” Wednesday in an airstrike in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish military Anadolu Agency reported.

    Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

    The terrorists were "neutralized" in Haftanin and Gara regions in northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff announced on Twitter.

    The terrorists were plotting attacks on Turkish military bases, it added.

    In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish airstrike ‘neutralizes’ 8 terrorists in N. Iraq
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2018 [21:18]
    Israeli PM voices regret to Putin over Russian military’s death in air incident
    18.09.2018 [14:37]
    Putin expresses condolences to relatives of downed Il-20 jet crew members
    18.09.2018 [10:45]
    7 killed in bus crash in western Turkey
    17.09.2018 [20:29]
    Turkish, Russian presidents meet in Sochi
    Turkish airstrike ‘neutralizes’ 8 terrorists in N. Iraq