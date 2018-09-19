Turkish airstrike ‘neutralizes’ 8 terrorists in N. Iraq

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

At least eight PKK terrorists were “neutralized” Wednesday in an airstrike in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish military Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in Haftanin and Gara regions in northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff announced on Twitter.

The terrorists were plotting attacks on Turkish military bases, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.