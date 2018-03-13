Turkish army: Afrin city center surrounded

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Afrin city center in northwestern Syria has been surrounded since Monday as part of Turkey-led Operation Olive Branch, Turkish Armed Forces said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a written statement, the Turkish General Staff said the center of Afrin has been surrounded since March 12 and "critically important areas" have been seized as a result of the ongoing operations in the region.

A total of 3,393 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the start of the operation, the army said in another statement on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Only terrorists and shelters, gun emplacements, weapons, tools and equipment belonging to them have been targeted during the operation, which has been “successfully” continuing, the statement said.

The military reiterated that they have been showing every kind of attention and sensibility to ensure civilians and nearby areas do not get harmed.

“Basic humanitarian needs, including health services of civilians in the operation area have been met ‘devotedly’,” it said.

After securing the liberated regions, Turkey is firstly helping locals return home and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay in Turkish) and the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) are conducting aid activities simultaneously, the statement said.