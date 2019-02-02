    • / WORLD

    Turkish army captures 4 Daesh members

    02.02.2019 [12:27]

    Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

    Four suspected members of Daesh terrorist group were captured in southeast Turkey, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The suspects, who were attempting to cross the border illegally to go abroad, were captured by Turkish Armed Forces border units on Friday near Akcakale district of Sanliurfa province in southeast Turkey.

    One suspect was identified as Feride Samur, while others only identified with initials O.S., A. A. and M. G.. All suspects were arrested, according to the source.

    Suspect Feride Samur was sought with red notice by Turkish authorities.

    More than 300 people have been killed in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, rocket and gun attacks.

    Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh threat.

    Turkish army captures 4 Daesh members
