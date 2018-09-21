    • / WORLD

    Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 8 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

    21.09.2018 [19:39]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    At least eight PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in an airstrike in northern Iraq, the Turkish army said on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed or captured.

    In a statement, Turkish General Staff said the operation was conducted in Iraq's Avasin-Basyan, Metina and Zap regions.

    In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish army 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq
