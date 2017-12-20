Turkish artist presents his works in Baku

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

An exhibition titled "One nation two state" by Turkish Cartoonist Alp Gurhan Yalciner has opened in Baku.

Co-organized by the Turkish Embassy in Baku and International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the event brought together officials, MPs, cultural figures.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva spoke of the historical-cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The President also said these ties were successfully developed thanks to President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Touching upon the activity of the Turkish artist, Gunay Afandiyeva noted: "These works are vivid evidence of fraternal ties between both countries." She said the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is ready to contribute strengthening the unity among the Turkic speaking countries.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted the steadily developing bonds between the two countries. On cultural relations, the Minister touched upon the projects carried out by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu praised development of fraternal and strategic bonds between Azerbaijan and Turkey. On importance of the cultural ties among the Turkic speaking countries the Minister spoke of successful representation of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in international arena.

Turkish young artist Alp Gurhan Yalciner thanked organizers for holding the exhibition.