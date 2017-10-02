    • / WORLD

    Turkish chief of general staff arrives in Tehran

    02.10.2017

    Turkish Chief of the General Staff General Hulusi Akar has arrived in Tehran heading a high-ranking delegation, according to IRNA.

    The Turkish commander's visit comes in response to an August visit to Turkey by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri.

    The Turkish commander is scheduled to hold talks with the Iranian officials during his stay in Tehran.

    The Turkish military delegation is also slated to pursue the agreements signed in Ankara earlier during an Iranian team's visit to Ankara.

