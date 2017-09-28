Turkish defense minister: Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia will be liberated sooner or later

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

“The Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia will be liberated sooner or later,” Turkish Minister of Defense Nurettin Canikli has told journalists as he is visiting Baku.

The minister said that Nagorno-Karabakh, which is an ancient land of Azerbaijan, must be liberated from Armenia`s occupation.

Canikli also hailed military cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan`s strength is Turkey`s strength, and Turkey`s strength is Azerbaijan`s strength. As in other fields, we should join efforts in the field of defense industry too,” he added.