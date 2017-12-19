Turkish deputy FM: Azerbaijan deserves to host Expo-2025

Kiev, December 19, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan deserves to host the World Expo exhibition in 2025,” Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Ahmet Yildiz has told AZERTAC`s special correspondent. “Turkey will support the brotherly country in this regard,” he said.

Yildiz hailed Azerbaijan`s making great achievements in the region, saying the country has initiated and is involved in a number of successful international projects. “At the same time, Azerbaijan has hosted a number of prestigious international events.”

Yildiz said that Azerbaijan, which has great experience in this field, can successfully host Expo-2025.

“I believe that there will be many countries supporting Azerbaijan,” he added.

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent