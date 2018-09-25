    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkish forces 'neutralized' wanted PKK terrorist

    25.09.2018 [21:47]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    Turkish Armed Forces on Monday said wanted PKK terrorist Raife Elmas, codenamed Dicle Zafer, was among the terrorists "neutralized" during an operation in eastern Bingol province on Aug. 15, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

    In a statement, the army said Elmas, marked blue in the Interior Ministry list, was neutralized during an airstrike in Bingol.

    The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish forces 'neutralized' wanted PKK terrorist
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.09.2018 [21:28]
    Michael Kors to buy Versace in $2 billion deal
    24.09.2018 [14:19]
    Turkey: 33 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
    23.09.2018 [15:32]
    Comcast outbids Fox in auction for Sky
    23.09.2018 [10:55]
    Whole line of Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link put into operation
    Turkish forces 'neutralized' wanted PKK terrorist