Turkish forces 'neutralized' wanted PKK terrorist

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Turkish Armed Forces on Monday said wanted PKK terrorist Raife Elmas, codenamed Dicle Zafer, was among the terrorists "neutralized" during an operation in eastern Bingol province on Aug. 15, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the army said Elmas, marked blue in the Interior Ministry list, was neutralized during an airstrike in Bingol.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.