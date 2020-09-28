  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Turkish health minister condemns Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan

    28.09.2020 [09:18]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Turkey`s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has condemned Armenia’s military provocation against Azerbaijan. In a post on his Twitter account, Koca described Armenia`s attack on Azerbaijan as treacherous.

    He said many civilians were injured and lost their lives as a result of intense bombardment. “We condemn the attack that is incompatible with the dignity of statehood and human values. We stand by brotherly Azerbaijan who took action for a legitimate response,” Koca said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish health minister condemns Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.09.2020 [16:11]
    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: By shelling peaceful residents in Tartar, Armenia demonstrates using terrorism against civilians
    28.09.2020 [15:03]
    Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilization
    28.09.2020 [12:59]
    Assistant to President of Azerbaijan highlights Armenia’s provocations on Al Jazeera TV channel VIDEO
    28.09.2020 [11:13]
    Azerbaijani, Estonian FMs discuss situation on front line
    Turkish health minister condemns Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan Turkish health minister condemns Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan