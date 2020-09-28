Turkish health minister condemns Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

Turkey`s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has condemned Armenia’s military provocation against Azerbaijan. In a post on his Twitter account, Koca described Armenia`s attack on Azerbaijan as treacherous.

He said many civilians were injured and lost their lives as a result of intense bombardment. “We condemn the attack that is incompatible with the dignity of statehood and human values. We stand by brotherly Azerbaijan who took action for a legitimate response,” Koca said.