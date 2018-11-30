Turkish jets 'neutralize' 14 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

Turkish jets have "neutralized" 14 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the military said on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a Twitter post, Turkish General Staff said its jets pounded PKK terrorists in the Hakurk, Avasin-Basyan, Gara, Haftanin, and Metina regions.

Shelters belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrikes, it added.