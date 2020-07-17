  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Turkish lawmakers condemn Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan

    17.07.2020 [15:06]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    Four major parties in Turkey's parliament on Thursday issued a joint declaration condemning Armenia's recent cross-border attacks into Azerbaijan.

    "As the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we strongly condemn the Armenian armed forces' attack on the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan starting since July 12," said the declaration.

    "Armenia is on the wrong path [...] the attacks, which are an example of known Armenian hostility, are the biggest obstacle in front of permanent peace in the south Caucasus," it said.

    The Turkish lawmakers called on the international community to take the necessary action "towards Armenia's attitude that ignores right and justice."

    "Armenia should obey the decisions of the UN Security Council and OSCE and should withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani territories," the declaration noted.

    "Turkey, with its all capabilities, will continue to side with Azerbaijan in its struggle to ensure its territorial integrity."

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish lawmakers condemn Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.07.2020 [13:37]
    Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement holds extraordinary meeting on military provocations by Armenia on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
    17.07.2020 [11:54]
    Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict— Injustice and Peace cannot live together
    16.07.2020 [15:37]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: The actions of Armenia need to be strongly condemned by international community and EU as well
    16.07.2020 [12:29]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani army once again demonstrated its advantage in recent days
    Turkish lawmakers condemn Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan