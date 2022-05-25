Turkish media highlights Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels

Ankara, May 25, AZERTAC

The Turkish leading media outlets, including Anadolu Agency, TRT Haber, Haber Global TV channels, as well as Hurriyet and Sabah newspapers have published articles highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s meetings with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, Belgium.

Describing the meetings as of great importance, the articles informed wider Turkish audience about Azerbaijan’s diplomatic efforts on ensuring stability and lasting peace in the region. The articles highlighted Azerbaijani President’s meetings as well as the press statement issued by European Council President Charles Michel.

The articles also featured the phone call held between Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, during which President Ilham Aliyev updated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a meeting with President of the European Council and Armenian Prime Minister in Brussels.

Sabir Shakhtakhti

Special Correspondent