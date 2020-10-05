  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkish official condemns Armenian attack on civilians

    05.10.2020 [13:07]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    The Turkish parliament's speaker on Sunday condemned Armenia's shelling in Azerbaijan's second largest city of Ganja, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "The attack in Azerbaijan's historical city of Ganja is the latest example of Armenia's unlawful and occupant attitude," Mustafa Sentop tweeted.

    "I condemn this attack towards civilians, I wish success to the Azerbaijani army that is fighting for their country heroically."

    Occupied Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, he added.

     

