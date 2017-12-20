Turkish premier visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, December 20, AZERTAC Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim has visited a statue of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Nakhchivan. PM Binali Yildirim laid a wreath at the statue.

