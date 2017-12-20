    • / POLITICS

    Turkish premier visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan

    20.12.2017 [22:06]

    Nakhchivan, December 20, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim has visited a statue of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Nakhchivan.

    PM Binali Yildirim laid a wreath at the statue.

