Turkish president, UN chief hold phone talk

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The Turkish president and UN chief discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war over the phone on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his Moscow and Kyiv contacts, according to a statement by Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

Turkiye is ready to provide support to UN-led work on Humanitarian Contact Group, evacuations, and humanitarian, Erdogan told the UN chief, the statement added.

Turkiye will continue to encourage both Ukraine and Russia to act with constraint and based on reconciliation, Erdogan noted, saying Ankara will continue with determination and sincerity its efforts for the crisis to be overcome and peace to be restored.