Turkish president, UN secretary-general discuss Ukraine conflict

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have had a telephone conversation, according to Anadolu Agency.

During the conversation, Guterres briefed Erdogan about his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to a statement by Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

The development comes two days after Guterres met Erdogan in Ankara, and both reaffirmed their common objective to end the war that began on Feb. 24.

After the meeting, the UN chief headed to the Russian capital, which will be followed by talks in Kyiv on Thursday.

NATO member Turkiye, which has friendly ties with both sides, is actively involved in diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. It hosted delegation level talks in Istanbul last month, and has reiterated the proposal for a leaders’ summit.

Turkish officials have also been engaging with their counterparts on the issue of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.