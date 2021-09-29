  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkish president arrives in Russia to meet Putin

    29.09.2021 [16:03]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Russia to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Erdogan will be received by Putin at his official residence in the resort town of Sochi.

    The Turkish president is accompanied by head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish president arrives in Russia to meet Putin
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2021 [15:46]
    North Korea confirms test of newly developed 'hypersonic missile'
    28.09.2021 [11:19]
    N. Korea fires 1 unidentified projectile
    27.09.2021 [16:11]
    Germany's Social Democrats win most seats in election
    26.09.2021 [13:04]
    Suicide car bombing kills at least 7 in Somali capital
    Turkish president arrives in Russia to meet Putin