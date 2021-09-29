Turkish president arrives in Russia to meet Putin

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Russia to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan will be received by Putin at his official residence in the resort town of Sochi.

The Turkish president is accompanied by head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.