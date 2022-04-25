Turkish president meets UN chief in Ankara

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Ankara, according to Anadolu Agency.

The meeting held at the Presidential Complex was closed to the press.

After his Turkiye visit, Guterres will head to Moscow on Tuesday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, according to his spokesperson.