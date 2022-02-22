Turkish president to attend NATO leaders' summit

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the NATO leaders' summit via video conference on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan's visit to Guinea-Bissau, the third stop of his African tour, was postponed to a later date, the country’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish president is in Senegal for the second stop of his four-day official visit to Africa, also including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea-Bissau.

Erdogan and the accompanying delegation will return to Turkiye after their visit to Senegal.