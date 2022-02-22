  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkish president to attend NATO leaders' summit

    22.02.2022 [20:36]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the NATO leaders' summit via video conference on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Erdogan's visit to Guinea-Bissau, the third stop of his African tour, was postponed to a later date, the country’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

    The Turkish president is in Senegal for the second stop of his four-day official visit to Africa, also including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea-Bissau. 

    Erdogan and the accompanying delegation will return to Turkiye after their visit to Senegal.

     

     

