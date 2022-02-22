Turkish president to attend NATO leaders' summit
AzerTAg.az
22.02.2022 [20:36]
Baku, February 22, AZERTAC
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the NATO leaders' summit via video conference on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.
Erdogan's visit to Guinea-Bissau, the third stop of his African tour, was postponed to a later date, the country’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.
The Turkish president is in Senegal for the second stop of his four-day official visit to Africa, also including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea-Bissau.
Erdogan and the accompanying delegation will return to Turkiye after their visit to Senegal.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
22.02.2022 [20:35]
22.02.2022 [17:25]
22.02.2022 [17:09]
22.02.2022 [15:32]
MULTIMEDIA
22.02.2022 [14:52]
21.02.2022 [20:27]
22.02.2022 [19:35]
22.02.2022 [18:00]
22.02.2022 [13:48]
22.02.2022 [13:38]
22.02.2022 [20:48]
22.02.2022 [20:27]
22.02.2022 [20:11]
22.02.2022 [19:10]
22.02.2022 [18:18]
22.02.2022 [17:16]
21.02.2022 [19:16]
21.02.2022 [15:29]
22.02.2022 [17:41]
22.02.2022 [17:39]
22.02.2022 [16:34]
22.02.2022 [14:25]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
22.02.2022 [17:20]
22.02.2022 [17:12]
21.02.2022 [19:00]
21.02.2022 [18:35]
21.02.2022 [11:29]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
22.02.2022 [15:04]
22.02.2022 [13:22]
22.02.2022 [11:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note