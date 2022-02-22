Turkish schoolchildren join “Justice for Khojaly” international campaign
22.02.2022 [16:15]
Ankara, February 22, AZERTAC
A group of schoolchildren from the Kolay village secondary school (Samsun Bafra Kolay Secondary School) has joined “Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign, as they strongly condemned the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide.
The schoolchildren were informed about the Khojaly genocide – one the most brutal crimes of the 20th century.
The pupils then recited poems dedicated to the Khojaly genocide.
Sabir Shakhtakhti
Special Correspondent
