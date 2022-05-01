  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq anti-terror operation

    01.05.2022 [14:05]

    Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

    A Turkish soldier was killed during an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Mumin Carkci, an infantry specialist sergeant, was killed in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device on Saturday, according to the ministry.

    In a statement, it extended condolences to Carkci's family and wished them strength and patience to bear the loss.

    Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last week to target PKK hideouts in Iraq’s Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions. It preceded Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020, to root out terrorists who hide in northern Iraq and plot cross-border attacks in Turkiye.

