    Turkiye 'neutralizes' 10 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

    11.05.2022 [16:00]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Turkiye said on Wednesday that its forces "neutralized" 10 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The terrorists were targeted as they were plotting to attack the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

    Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

    Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

     

     

