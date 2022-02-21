  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkiye donates 100,000 doses of COVID vaccines to DRC

    21.02.2022 [15:22]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Turkiye's president delivered 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines during his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday, pledging to donate 1.1 million more jabs, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "I brought along 100,000 doses of vaccines with me (to the DRC)," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking at a joint press conference with his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in the capital Kinshasa.

    "Our Health Ministry will send 1 million doses of Sinovac and 100,000 doses of the Turkovac vaccine," Turkiye's locally manufactured COVID-19 jab, Erdogan added.

    Sinovac vaccines are produced by the Chines biopharmaceutical firm of the same name.

    The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) continues its support for the development efforts of the DRC, Erdogan said.

    "The TIKA is conducting various projects, including vocational training, healthcare, support for administrative and social infrastructure, and school renewal," he said, vowing that Ankara would continue to stand with the DRC in its development efforts.

    Erdogan underlined that the communique, action plan, and joint implementation report adopted during the third Turkiye-Africa Summit in December provided a "roadmap in our relations with Africa for 2022-2026."

    "We will continue to enhance our relations with African countries on the basis of sincerity, brotherhood, and solidarity within this framework," he added. "During our talks today, we have reviewed in detail our bilateral relations and cooperation opportunities. We have mutually reaffirmed our will to improve our bilateral cooperation."

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkiye donates 100,000 doses of COVID vaccines to DRC
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [20:41]
    Air France cancels Paris-Kyiv flights on Tuesday
    21.02.2022 [19:42]
    Brazil storm death toll rises to 171
    21.02.2022 [19:24]
    UK braces for floods as third storm batters the islands in a week
    21.02.2022 [17:07]
    COVID-19: Emotional reunions as Australia opens border to vaccinated tourists
    Turkiye donates 100,000 doses of COVID vaccines to DRC