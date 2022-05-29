  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 18 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    29.05.2022 [14:09]

    Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

    Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least 18 PKK terrorists as part of Turkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the country’s National Defense Ministry said Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The ministry said the operation was carried out by combat drones in terror zones in the region, adding that Turkish forces are determined to continue fighting terrorists.

    Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

    The ministry also shared footage of the anti-terror operation.

    Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last month to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists who hide in northern Iraq and plot cross-border attacks in Turkiye.

