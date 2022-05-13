  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkiye neutralizes 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

    13.05.2022 [10:16]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    The Turkish armed forces in a retaliatory fire in self-defense neutralized 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Thursday, according to Anaodlu Agency.

    After YPG/PKK terrorists' "treacherous attack" on Karkamis district and Koprubati Border Post in Turkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, at least 21 terrorists were neutralized in retaliatory strikes in "self-defense" on the YPG/PKK terror group's positions in the Ayn al-Arab district of northern Syria, it said in a statement.

    The army continues targeting the YPG/PKK terrorist organization, the statement added.

    The ministry also said one Turkish soldier was killed in the YPG/PKK terror group’s mortar attacks targeting Karkamis and the Koprubati Border Post.

    Earlier, the ministry said four Turkish soldiers and one civilian were injured in the terror group’s attacks from northern Syria's Ayn al-Arab.

    Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

    In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkiye neutralizes 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.05.2022 [10:54]
    Manarola – the most charming and romantic villages of the Cinque Terre, Italy
    12.05.2022 [17:06]
    North Korea reports 1st coronavirus case since start of pandemic
    12.05.2022 [12:18]
    Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 19
    12.05.2022 [10:07]
    25 injured after passenger plane veers off runway in southwest China VIDEO
    Turkiye neutralizes 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria