  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkiye sees almost 1.3M foreign tourist arrivals in January

    22.02.2022 [12:23]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkiye reached almost 1.3 million in January, according to official data released on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The number of foreigners visiting Turkiye was 1.28 million in January, which jumped 151% from the same month of previous year, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry data.

    Istanbul, Turkiye's biggest city by population, was the primary point of border entry for foreigners last month with 791,578 visitors using it.

    It was followed by the northwestern Edirne city with 148,016 foreigners and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 117,801 visitors.

    Russians made up almost 10.5% of all visitors with 134,215. They were followed by visitors from Bulgaria and Iran, with 109,971 and 106,957, respectively.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkiye sees almost 1.3M foreign tourist arrivals in January
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [15:32]
    COVID: 4th dose for vulnerable from March 1 in Italy
    22.02.2022 [15:15]
    SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites to space
    22.02.2022 [14:38]
    Japan's top business lobby calls for border controls to be eased more
    22.02.2022 [10:40]
    1,800-year-old Roman remains found in valley of eastern Turkiye
    Turkiye sees almost 1.3M foreign tourist arrivals in January