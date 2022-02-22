  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkiye urges its citizens to leave eastern Ukraine

    22.02.2022 [10:06]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Turkiye on early Tuesday "strongly" urged its citizens to leave eastern regions of Ukraine following Russia's recognition of the country's regions, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "In the light of the latest developments, we strongly urge our citizens to leave the Eastern regions of Ukraine. We recommend our citizens to contact our Embassy in Kyiv when necessary," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

    The move came after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkiye urges its citizens to leave eastern Ukraine
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [15:32]
    COVID: 4th dose for vulnerable from March 1 in Italy
    22.02.2022 [15:15]
    SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites to space
    22.02.2022 [14:38]
    Japan's top business lobby calls for border controls to be eased more
    22.02.2022 [12:23]
    Turkiye sees almost 1.3M foreign tourist arrivals in January
    Turkiye urges its citizens to leave eastern Ukraine