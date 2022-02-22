Turkiye urges its citizens to leave eastern Ukraine

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Turkiye on early Tuesday "strongly" urged its citizens to leave eastern regions of Ukraine following Russia's recognition of the country's regions, according to Anadolu Agency.

"In the light of the latest developments, we strongly urge our citizens to leave the Eastern regions of Ukraine. We recommend our citizens to contact our Embassy in Kyiv when necessary," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The move came after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states.