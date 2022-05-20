Turkiye was top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-April 2022
AzerTAg.az
20.05.2022 [18:15]
Baku, May 20, AZERTAC
Turkiye was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-April of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Official statistics suggests that Turkiye, Russia, Georgia, Switzerland and the United States were the five major export destinations of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products.
The volume of export with Turkiye made $333.7 million, while it amounted to $191.7 million with Russia, $60.9 million with Georgia, $50.9 million with Switzerland and $39.4 million with the US.
