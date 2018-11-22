    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    22.11.2018 [16:37]

    Ashgabat, November 22, AZERTAC

    President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has hosted an official dinner in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    22.11.2018 [16:41]
    President Ilham Aliyev completed official visit to Turkmenistan
    22.11.2018 [12:18]
    Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents made press statements
    22.11.2018 [12:16]
    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan signed bilateral documents VIDEO
    22.11.2018 [11:10]
    Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents held expanded meeting VIDEO
    Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev