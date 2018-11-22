Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
22.11.2018 [16:37]
Ashgabat, November 22, AZERTAC
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has hosted an official dinner in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
