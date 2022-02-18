  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkmen, Russian Foreign Ministers mull preparations for sixth Caspian Summit

    18.02.2022 [15:56]

    Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

    Deputy Chairman of Turkmen Government, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a phone talk with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, according to Business Turkmenistan.

    The ministers touched upon preparations for the Sixth Caspian Summit.

    During the talks, the ministers discussed key issues of Turkmen-Russian cooperation, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in its press release.

    The Sixth Caspian Summit will take place in Turkmenistan this year.

    On Wednesday, the Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported on the upcoming meeting between Turkmen and Russian foreign ministers in Russia. During the meeting that will take place on February 22, the sides discuss key topics of Russian-Turkmen cooperation, topical issues of regional and international agendas, as well as interaction between the two countries in multilateral formats (CIS, UN, OSCE, Caspian Five).

