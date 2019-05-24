Two Azerbaijani boxers into semifinal of Grand Prix Usti nad Labem

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC Two Azerbaijani boxers Lorenzo Sotomayor (69kg) and Alfonso Dominguez (81kg) have progressed to the semifinal of the 50th Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic. The semifinal bouts will be held on May 24.

