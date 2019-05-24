    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Two Azerbaijani boxers into semifinal of Grand Prix Usti nad Labem

    24.05.2019 [17:27]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Two Azerbaijani boxers Lorenzo Sotomayor (69kg) and Alfonso Dominguez (81kg) have progressed to the semifinal of the 50th Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic.

    The semifinal bouts will be held on May 24.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Two Azerbaijani boxers into semifinal of Grand Prix Usti nad Labem
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2019 [15:38]
    Gymnasts of Armenian origin: Baku is a beautiful city, people are very sociable and cheerful VIDEO
    23.05.2019 [20:37]
    Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Montreal Grand Prix 2019
    23.05.2019 [20:31]
    UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Baku meeting announced
    23.05.2019 [17:57]
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to be played with 32 teams
    Two Azerbaijani boxers into semifinal of Grand Prix Usti nad Labem