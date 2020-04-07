Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers in Top 10 of world rankings

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC The United World Wrestling has released its latest world rankings for freestyle event, where two Azerbaijani wrestlers are in Top 10 in their categories. Sharif Sharifov (97kg) ranks third, while Jamaladdin Mahammadov (125kg) is fourth in their categories.

