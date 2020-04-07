  • HOMEPAGE
    Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers in Top 10 of world rankings

    07.04.2020 [16:32]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    The United World Wrestling has released its latest world rankings for freestyle event, where two Azerbaijani wrestlers are in Top 10 in their categories.

    Sharif Sharifov (97kg) ranks third, while Jamaladdin Mahammadov (125kg) is fourth in their categories.

