    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Two criminals sentenced to death hanged in Japan

    19.12.2017 [19:24]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    Two criminals who were sentenced to death for murders were hanged on Tuesday in Japan by the order of Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Kyodo news agency reported, according to TASS.

    The names of the executed and other details are not provided.

    Under the current government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe 21 death sentences have been carried out. Now, about 120 convicts are on a death row in Japanese prisons, including leader of the extremist sect Aum Shinrikyo Shoko Asahara, who was sentenced to hanging for organizing a gas attack in the Tokyo subway in March 1995, when 13 people died.

    The Japanese Bar Association seeks for abolition of the death penalty in the country and replacing it with life imprisonment. Hanging sentences are carried out only after a written order of the Minister of Justice of the country.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Two criminals sentenced to death hanged in Japan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.12.2017 [16:35]
    Siberian plane crash death toll rises to four
    19.12.2017 [11:13]
    Erdogan, UK's May discuss Jerusalem over phone
    18.12.2017 [18:42]
    Chinese air force planes fly through Tsushima Strait for first time
    18.12.2017 [12:16]
    Pumping operations begin at Egypt’s Port Said refinery
    Two criminals sentenced to death hanged in Japan