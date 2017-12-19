Two criminals sentenced to death hanged in Japan

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

Two criminals who were sentenced to death for murders were hanged on Tuesday in Japan by the order of Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Kyodo news agency reported, according to TASS.

The names of the executed and other details are not provided.

Under the current government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe 21 death sentences have been carried out. Now, about 120 convicts are on a death row in Japanese prisons, including leader of the extremist sect Aum Shinrikyo Shoko Asahara, who was sentenced to hanging for organizing a gas attack in the Tokyo subway in March 1995, when 13 people died.

The Japanese Bar Association seeks for abolition of the death penalty in the country and replacing it with life imprisonment. Hanging sentences are carried out only after a written order of the Minister of Justice of the country.