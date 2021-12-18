Two dead, 20 rescued after mine floods in north China

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

Two people died and 20 others rescued after a coal mine was flooded in north China's Shanxi Province, the local rescue headquarters said, according to Xinhua.

They announced this after a final verification of the number of miners trapped.

The accident occurred at around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City. Illegal mining caused the accident, said a preliminary investigation.

Rescuers on Friday morning established contact with the miners. The first trapped miner was lifted out of the shaft at around 2:15 p.m. Friday. By 5:56 p.m. Friday, a total of 20 miners had been evacuated from the shaft safely.

All the rescued miners have been rushed to hospitals for treatment and are in stable condition.

The local public security department has detained seven suspects involved and is searching for others who have fled.