    Two more Azerbaijani judokas to be in action on Day 2 of European Championships in Sofia

    30.04.2022 [12:09]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Two more Azerbaijani fighters Rustam Orujov and Hidayat Heydarov (both 73kg), will be in action on Day 2 of the European Judo Championships 2022, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, from April 29 to May 1.

    The championships brought together more than 300 judokas from 40 countries.

