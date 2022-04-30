Two more Azerbaijani judokas to be in action on Day 2 of European Championships in Sofia

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC Two more Azerbaijani fighters Rustam Orujov and Hidayat Heydarov (both 73kg), will be in action on Day 2 of the European Judo Championships 2022, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, from April 29 to May 1. The championships brought together more than 300 judokas from 40 countries.

