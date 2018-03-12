Two more presidential candidates presented certificates

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has today presented presidential candidate certificates to Zahid Oruj, who was nominated for presidency on his own initiative, and Araz Alizade, who was nominated by Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan.

CEC chairman congratulated Zahid Oruj and Araz Alizade who were registered as candidates in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for 11 April, 2018.

Mazahir Panahov noted that all necessary work has been done to hold democratic and transparent elections in full compliance with the Electoral Code.

Seven presidential candidates have been registered so far.